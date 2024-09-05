Thane Traffic Update: Ghodbunder Road Jammed Again a Day After Truck Accident (Watch Video)

A day after a truck loaded with hazardous chemicals overturned near Patlipada bridge in Ghodbunder Road of Thane District, the road is jam-packed again today (September 5). Commuters are getting late for offices and are urging authorities to restrict heavy vehicles. Some office-goers are leaving the buses in the middle of the roads and are exploring alternative routes or working from home.

The Thane-Borivali Ghobunder road traffic jam is also affecting the TMT bus services from Hiranandani and Brahmand to Thane. Many TMT buses are already trapped in the traffic, so only a few services are running until Thane station. People are waiting for TMT buses at the R-Mall bus stand.

Visuals From Ghodbunder Road in Thane

#Thane: A day after a truck carrying hazardous chemicals overturned near Patlipada Bridge, #Ghodbunder road is jam-packed again. Commuters are facing delays, urging authorities to restrict heavy vehicles. Many are abandoning buses & seeking alternative routes or working from home pic.twitter.com/S1ivHNTnQw — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 5, 2024

Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion on Ghodbunder Road After Truck Loaded With Hazardous Chemicals Overturns Near Patlipada Bridge (Watch Video).

Rohidas Rathod from the Waghbil Traffic Division told LokmatTimes.com, "Today's Traffic is due to the wrong side driving of vehicles at Brahmand and Manpada. The traffic is extended from R-Mall to Gaimukh. We are working to clear it."

A daily commuter Shalaka Shirodkar said, "My office is at Powai.I travel via City flo buses. However, the bus hasn't arrived yet due to the traffic jam. I am taking work from home now. Ghodbunder road traffic issue is a nightmare for us. I am returning back to my home."