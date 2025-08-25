Thane Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned from Entering Bhiwandi Until Further Orders; Check Details

To tackle increasing road congestion, accidents, and public inconvenience, the traffic department has banned all heavy vehicles entering Bhiwandi city. The notification has been issued by Thane’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Bhiwandi is an industrial hub on the Mumbai-Gujarat and Mumbai-Nashik routes. The city witnesses a large volume of heavy vehicles daily. With a population of nearly 1.3 million, it has approximately 4.5 lakh registered vehicles.

Under the new order, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the city via Wanjarpatti Naka, Ranjanoli Naka, Anjurphata and Talvali Naka. Alternative routes have been provided for the movement of the vehicles.

Fire bridges, ambulances, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles are exempted from this order. The ban effective from August 23 and will remain in force until further notice.