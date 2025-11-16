Thane Traffic Update: Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition Triggers Major Diversions Till March 2026 - Check Alternate Route Details Here
The Thane Police on November 16 introduced extensive traffic diversions along the Kalyan–Shilphata route due to the demolition and reconstruction of the Nilje Railway Overbridge (ROB), undertaken as part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project connecting JNPT and Vaitarna. According to the official notification, the construction activity will begin on November 16 and continue until March 31, 2026. Authorities stated that the overbridge has become an obstacle for double-decker container movement on the freight corridor. Hence, it will be demolished and replaced with a new structure to ensure smoother cargo operations in the region.
In a detailed statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Thane Police explained that the work falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and forms part of the Express Freight Railway Consortium’s Western Corridor Phase-2. The civil, building and track works for Contract Package CTP-11 are being executed by Tata Projects Limited. The notice highlighted that the construction zone covers the route from Kalyan to Shilphata on State Highway 76, passing Lodha Palava near Xperia Mall. Due to the inadequate height of the Nilje ROB, double-deck container traffic faces restrictions, prompting the decision to rebuild it entirely.
🚧 निळजे रेल्वे ओव्हरब्रिज तोडून नव्याने बांधकाम – CTP-11 प्रकल्पांतर्गत काम सुरू.— ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) November 15, 2025
📅 16/11/2025 ते 31/03/2026
डबल-डेकर कंटेनर वाहतुकीसाठी उंची वाढविणे आवश्यक.
वाहतुकीत तात्पुरते बदल; नागरिकांनी सहकार्य करावे.#TrafficUpdate#DFCCpic.twitter.com/c7GNOrLpsJ
Road Closures and Alternate Routes Issued by Thane Police
The police have listed several key traffic restrictions to facilitate safe and uninterrupted project work.
Road Restrictions and Alternatives:
Kalyan → Shilphata: Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Kalyan–Shil Road at Nilje Kaman.
Alternate Route: Motorists may take a right from Nilje Kaman, proceed via Lodha Palava towards Kalyan, and then use the route near Mahalaxmi Hotel to reach their intended destination.
Lodha Palava/Xperia Mall → Kalyan: All vehicles from Lodha Palava, Casabella, Lodha Haven and Xperia Mall are barred from climbing the Nilje Bridge.
Alternate Route: Vehicles can head towards Shilphata via Kalyan Shil Road, cross Desai Khadi Bridge, then take a right and U-turn near Saraswati Temple before continuing via the new Palava Flyover.
Heavy Vehicles (6-wheelers and above): Entry of heavy vehicles from Mumbra and Kalyan Phata into Kalyan has been prohibited within the Mumbra Traffic Sub-Division.
Alternate Route: Such vehicles must travel through Kalyan Phata – Shilphata – Mumbra Bypass – Kharegaon Toll Plaza to reach their destination.