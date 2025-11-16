Thane Traffic Update: Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition Triggers Major Diversions Till March 2026 - Check Alternate Route Details Here

The Thane Police on November 16 introduced extensive traffic diversions along the Kalyan–Shilphata route due to the demolition and reconstruction of the Nilje Railway Overbridge (ROB), undertaken as part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project connecting JNPT and Vaitarna. According to the official notification, the construction activity will begin on November 16 and continue until March 31, 2026. Authorities stated that the overbridge has become an obstacle for double-decker container movement on the freight corridor. Hence, it will be demolished and replaced with a new structure to ensure smoother cargo operations in the region.

In a detailed statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Thane Police explained that the work falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and forms part of the Express Freight Railway Consortium’s Western Corridor Phase-2. The civil, building and track works for Contract Package CTP-11 are being executed by Tata Projects Limited. The notice highlighted that the construction zone covers the route from Kalyan to Shilphata on State Highway 76, passing Lodha Palava near Xperia Mall. Due to the inadequate height of the Nilje ROB, double-deck container traffic faces restrictions, prompting the decision to rebuild it entirely.

Road Closures and Alternate Routes Issued by Thane Police

The police have listed several key traffic restrictions to facilitate safe and uninterrupted project work.

Road Restrictions and Alternatives: