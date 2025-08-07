Thane Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Narali Purnima 2025; Check Diversions

Ahead of Narali Purnima on August 8 Thane traffic authorities have announced a special detail advisory for Kalwa and Rabodi areas to avoid congestion. As per the official notification heavy public participation is expected in the yatra and releated festival in the Kalwa khadi bridge Siddheshwar Road, Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Kalwa Naka, Police Headquarters, and Uje premises. Traffic will be regulated in the area from morning to midnight on the event day.

Thane police issued official notice on their account, "Narali Purnima 2025 🏖️ | Traffic changes in the Kalwa and Rabodi areas of Thane city on August 8. Citizens are requested to use alternative routes and follow police instructions."

1. Entry closed: All types of vehicles going from Creek Point via Urjita Hotel to Court Point on the road in front of the Police Drill Ground are 'enclosed' at Urjita Hotel.

Alternative way: These vehicles will proceed from Creek Naka, Urjita Hotel, RTO Office, GPO and then to the desired destination.

2. Entry closed: TMT and NMMT buses (Kalher, Purna and Panchganga) going towards CIDCO via Saket Road are being 'blocked' in front of Rabodi Traffic Sub-Division while going towards Creek Point.

Alternative way: TMT and NMMT buses going towards CIDCO via Saket Road will not go towards Creek Crossing but will take a U-turn in front of Rabodi Traffic Sub-Division and will return to their desired destination via Saket.

3. Entry closed: All types of luxury buses, ST buses and private company buses going from Thane city to Navi Mumbai via Kalwa Bridge are 'closed' at Cadbury Signal, Golden Dyes Naka and Khopat Signal.

Alternative way: a) All types of luxury buses, S.T. buses and private company buses will go to the desired destination via expressway (highway) via Cadbury Signal, Kopri Bridge, Mulund Toll Naka, and Airoli Bridge.

b) All types of luxury buses, S.T. buses and private company buses will go to the desired destination via expressway (highway) via Golden Dyes Naka Kharegaon Toll Naka Parsik Naka.

4. Entry closed: Entry is closed at the Golden Dyes checkpoint to four-wheeled, heavy and cargo vehicles coming from the Golden Dyes checkpoint to the Creek checkpoint via GPO.

Alternative route: Kopri: a) The said vehicles will go to Saket Bridge Kharegaon Toll Plaza

b) The said vehicles will go to Cadbury Junction. They will go to the desired destination via the Parsik Circle Mulund Toll Plaza, Airoli Bridge to the desired destination.

5. Entry closed: Heavy, six-wheeled vehicles, all types of goods vehicles, Navi Mumbai Transport Service and private buses coming towards Kalwa via Kaduna Vitawa are being 'enclosed' at Green World, Patni, within the limits of Kalwa Transport Sub-Division.

Alternative way: The said vehicles will take a left turn from Greenworld Patni and use the Airoli Creek Bridge to proceed to the desired destination.

6. Entry closed: Heavy vehicles, six-wheelers, all types of goods vehicles, Thane Metropolitan Corporation buses and private buses coming from the Mumbra side towards Kalwa Khadi Bridge via Parsiknagar are being 'closed' at Parsik Circle within the limits of Kalwa Traffic Sub-Division.

Alternative way: These vehicles will proceed to their desired destination via Parsik Circle, Gammon Junction, and Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

7. Entry closed: All types of vehicles coming from CIDCO to Creek Point via Dadoji Konddev Stadium are being barred from entering Parekh Transport within the Thane Nagar Transport Sub-Division.

Alternative way: a) Vehicles going towards Kalwa will proceed to their desired destination via Kalwa Naka via the flyover bridge. b) Vehicles going to Saket will go directly from Thane Police School to their desired destination via Court Naka.

This traffic notification is in effect from 12 PM to 12 AM on August 8, 2025, and does not apply to police, fire, ambulance, or other essential service vehicles.