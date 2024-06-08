Thane Traffic Update: Tree Collapse Causes Major Delays on Ghodbunder Road

As the monsoon begins, so do the problems associated with it. Overnight rains led to a tree falling on Ghodbunder Road toward Thane, resulting in severe traffic gridlock for commuters headed to Mira Road from Kasarwadawli since 3 AM. Despite police confirming that repair work at Gaimukh is nearing completion, the congestion remains severe.

Kunal Shukla, who was stranded in the jam, urged motorists to use the Powai route instead of Thane to reach Mira Bhayander. Another frustrated commuter questioned when the "Ghodbunder torture" would end, citing a 3-hour ordeal just to cross Bhayander, with service roads in abysmal condition, making it difficult to reach the office.