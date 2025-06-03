Thane Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted by Exposed Wire in Badlapur Housing Society

In a tragic incident in Badlapur, a 14-year-old boy named Rajveer Lokhande died on the spot after being electrocuted by an exposed live wire while playing in the premises of Amrut Tower Society on Saturday night. The family has lodged a complaint with the police and is demanding stringent action against those responsible for the shocking negligence.

The incident took place in the Amrut Tower Society located in Badlapur v(West). According to police and local sources, Rajveer was playing with other children around 9 PM when he accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire protruding from a pole within the society compound. The shock was so severe that Rajveer collapsed immediately and was declared dead on the spot.

Following the incident, grieving relatives and residents questioned the society’s safety standards and the maintenance of electrical infrastructure. Rajveer’s family has submitted a formal complaint at the local police station, holding those responsible for electrical upkeep accountable.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and further legal action will follow based on the findings.