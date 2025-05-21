Thane Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution in Ambernath After Coming Into Contact with Live Wire

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution after accidentally coming into contact with a live electric wire while urinating by the roadside in the Ambernath area of Thane district. The deceased has been identified as Vighnesh Kachare, a resident of the Bhendi Pada locality in Ambernath (West). According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM when Vighnesh was returning home with two friends. He went behind a parked truck to relieve himself and unknowingly touched a live wire, leading to a fatal electric shock.

Local authorities were immediately alerted to the incident. Officers from the Ambernath Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Vighnesh was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Inspector Kishore Shinde of Ambernath Police Station confirmed the incident and stated, “As soon as we received information about the boy coming into contact with an electric wire, our team reached the location. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.” A case of accidental death has been registered, but police have also assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the unsafe conditions that led to the tragedy.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents regarding the safety of exposed electrical infrastructure in public areas.