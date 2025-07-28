Thane Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Dies of Electric Shock While Fixing Leaking Roof in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Maharashtra (July 28, 2025): A 17-year-old boy died of electric shock on Monday morning while helping his father cover their leaking roof with a plastic sheet in Ulhasnagar Camp Number 2. The family has alleged negligence by the state electricity department.

The deceased, Ayush Roy, was assisting his father Ramchandra Roy in placing a plastic sheet on the roof of their house in the Shastrinagar Dhobighat area. The roof had been leaking due to heavy rain. The family had reportedly lodged complaints about exposed electrical wires and a faulty meter prior to the incident.

Neighbours and family members said that despite the complaint, no staff from the power department arrived to address the issue. While working on the roof, Ayush came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot.

Ayush was a student at RKT College. His sudden death has left the Roy family in mourning. The family has accused the electricity department of negligence. Ulhasnagar police have begun an investigation into the incident.