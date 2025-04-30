Thane Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Family Takes Away Her Phone

Thane, Maharashtra (April 30, 2025): A 20-year-old woman died by suicide late Monday night in Thane's Manpada area after her family took away her phone. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Manpada police station. The deceased was identified as Samiksha Narayan Vaddi. According to the reports, Samiksha was talking on the phone around midnight when her uncle took the phone from her hand and asked her to go to sleep.

This reportedly upset her. She ran to the hall of the flat and jumped from the balcony. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Manpada police have registered a case of and are investigating the sequence of events and the exact reason behind the suicide.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525