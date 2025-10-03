Thane Tragedy: 34-Year-Old Man Jumps From 20th Floor After Brother Questions Drinking Habit

Thane: Enraged by brother's questioning over being always drunken, 34-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the 20th floor. This incident took place on Friday, October 3rd, 2025 around 9 pm. Deceased identified as Satish Yadav, resident of Naupada, thane. case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

According to information provided by police, Satish, who lives in Chandanwadi area, had come home drunk on Friday night. Seen him drunk his older brother question his drinking. Enraged by this, he committed suicide by jumping from the 20th floor of the Shri Jagannath SRA building where his sister lived.

The two brothers, Amit and Satish, lived in a chawl with their grandmother in Patilwadi area. While his sister lived in the Shri Jagannath building. No one knew about it at night as it fell beyond the wall of the building. The next day, Friday, around 8 am, his body was found by local residents. After that, the Naupada police took the body into custody and sent it to the Thane District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Khandagale is investigating the matter further.