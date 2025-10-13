Thane Tragedy: Firefighter Electrocuted During Pigeon Rescue, Colleague Severely Burned

Thane: A 28-year-old firefighter died and another sustained serious burn injuries in and tragic accident, while attempting to rescue a pigeon trapped inside an electric box on Diva-Sheel Road. This accident took place on on Sunday evening deceased has been identified as fireman Utsab Patil (28), while his colleague Azad Patil (29) suffered severe injuries. He is currently under treatment at a local civic hospital.

According to reports, incident occurred around 5 pm and was reported by the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). As per the civic officials, the operation was launched after residents reported a pigeon trapped in a high-tension overhead cable box. During the rescue operation one of the firefighters accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage live wire. A sudden electrical fire electrocuted Utsab, killing him instantly, and severely burned Azad, who was assisting him.

According to the Indian Express, fellow firefighters moved them to safety and transported them to a local hospital. Utsab was declared dead on arrival, while Azad is in critical condition with burns to his hands and chest. A TMC spokesperson called the incident "deeply unfortunate," stating that a fireman died and another was severely injured while rescuing a pigeon entangled in an overhead cable wire. An internal inquiry has been launched to investigate adherence to safety protocols and protective gear usage during the operation. The Thane Municipal Corporation is expected to release a detailed report following the inquiry.