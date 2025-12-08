Thane Tragedy: Three Women Injured After Slab Collapse in Diva Apartment

Thane: Three women injured after a part of slab collapsed in Naik Nagar area of ​​Diva. This incident occurred on Monday, December 8, 2025 evening. One person sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to Manav Kalyan Hospital in Diva for urgent medical care.

A four-storey building named Shri Swami Samarth Kripa Apartment, located in the Naik Nagar area of Diva and approximately 10 years old, experienced a structural failure when a portion of the slab from Santosh Yadav’s first-floor residence suddenly collapsed. The incident occurred on Monday, December 8, injuring three women identified as Sneha Pawar (26), Neha Pawar (28) and Usha Pawar (35).

Loksatta reported, incident occurred while these women were sleeping, a part of the slab collapsed on them. Sneha Pawar has suffered injuries to her neck and body and currently is undergoing treatment at Manav Kalyan Hospital in Divya. Neha and Usha have suffered minor injuries.

Officers and employees of the Diva Ward Committee Construction Department were present at the scene. The Diva Ward Committee Construction Department is working to take action.