Thane Tragedy: Toddler Dies, Family Members Hospitalised After Dinner, Food Poising Suspected

In shocking turn of events, three year-old girl from Thane's Bhayander area died after eating suspected food poisoning . On Sunday, September 7 2025 night family had food at their home. Following this incident, other four members were hospitalised.

On Mondya Police said that, deceased father brought chicken which was cooked along with boiled eggs, rice and vada pav was consumed by family . After eating meal family including their daughters and brother-in-law, complained of having nausea, vomiting and stomach ache.

According to PTI reports, His three year daughter passed away after having food. Initial autopsy reports suggest cause of death as poisoning. Official said, food samples from the man's residence have been collected and sent for an analysis, he said.

Following the incident Police said, "We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing it further. At this stage, we do not suspect poisoning from the chicken brought from the market. The cause may be linked to some other source, but the exact reason will be confirmed only after the chemical analysis report is available."