Thane Transport Boost: TMT Expands Green Fleet with 403 Electric Buses, Faces Delay in New Additions

Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) is steadily working towards expanding its public transport fleet with environment-friendly electric buses to provide better commuting options for citizens and reduce pollution. Recently, TMT added 123 air-conditioned electric buses, and another 100 buses are expected under the Central Government’s PM E-Bus Seva Yojana. However, the first batch of 25 buses, scheduled for delivery in August, has been delayed by technical challenges, pushing the timeline by nearly a month. In total, the plan envisions 403 electric buses, supported through funds from the 15th Finance Commission, Central and State governments, and the PM scheme.

Of the 403 buses proposed, 123 have already joined the fleet, while the remaining 86 are set to be inducted within a year. The balance of 94 buses will arrive over the next two years. Despite initial promises, the additional 100 buses under the PM E-Bus scheme are yet to be operational as September begins. Presently, TMT manages around 400 buses, with 360 running daily across Thane. With the city’s population now exceeding 2.5 million, the civic transport body is focusing on expanding its services through sustainable mobility solutions. The move is aimed at combining efficiency with eco-friendly operations.

Officials explained that buses sanctioned under the PM E-Bus Service Scheme recently underwent inspection in Nagpur, where technical problems were discovered, causing delays in their rollout. TMT manager Bhalchandra Behere assured that these concerns are being addressed and should be resolved within a month. Once cleared, the buses will be incorporated into the fleet, offering commuters a more comfortable and eco-conscious mode of travel. The addition is expected to not only strengthen Thane’s public transport system but also reinforce efforts to reduce vehicular emissions. Authorities remain optimistic that the updated fleet will bring long-term benefits to both passengers and environment.