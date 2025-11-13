Thane: Two Arrested for Stealing Passenger’s Bag on Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger’s bag containing valuables worth Rs 1.65 lakh on the Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express. The incident took place between Thane and Kalyan stations, on the outskirts of Mumbai on Monday, November 10.

Senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan railway police station said that complainant Mayur Dilip Amritkar (30), a resident of Nashik, had come to Thane for some work. He later boarded the Vidarbha Express from Thane station for his return journey.

Amritkar had kept his laptop bag, containing cash, a camera, and other valuables, near his reserved seat close to the door in sleeper coach number five. “While adjusting his luggage, he noticed that the bag was missing. He lodged a complaint with the railway police after the train reached Kalyan,” the official said.

Using CCTV footage and technical inputs, the railway police nabbed the two thieves within two and a half hours and recovered all the stolen items worth Rs 1.65 lakh, the official said, adding that the complainant’s belongings were returned to him.