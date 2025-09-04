Thane: Two Chain Snatching Incidents in Dombivli Within an Hour, Gold Worth Rs 2 Lakh Looted

In two separate incident elderly woman got robbed by chain-snatchers in Dombivli's 90-foot road in Khambalpada MIDC area. Gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh within just an hour on Wednesday evening. Robbers targeted these as they were walking alone. This incident has created significant stir among the locals.

According to Loksatta reports, the first incident occurred around 4:30 pm near Chamuda garden society. 65-Year-old woman went out to buy grocery shop Wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh. Two bike-borne thieves attacked her near her society gate after following her. Then they suddenly snatched her chain and fled. During this incident victim suffered minor neck injury.

Within an hour second chain-snatching incident reported near Regency Estate in Ajdegaon around 5:30 pm. Victim Kamal Mhatre was walking and two youth came on bike and snatched her gold mangal sutra worth orth Rs 58,000. The culprits fled towards Davdi-Manpada Road. Kamal reported the incident to the Manpada Police Station.

Police suspect the same duo is responsible for both this incident and the recent theft of Rs 34,000 worth of gold from Ricky Mishra's residence in Dharmabhuvan, Jadhavwadi.