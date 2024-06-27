Thane: Two Injured After Part of Gallery in Chawl Collapses in Wagle Estate

Two people were injured when part of a gallery in a two-story chawl collapsed on them early Thursday morning in Thane city, Maharashtra, according to a civic official. The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 am, reported Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

Upon being alerted, personnel from the local fire brigade and RDMC team quickly arrived at the scene and cleared the debris, Tadvi said. "The incident caused damage to two rooms in the chawl. The tenement was evacuated, and residents were relocated. The remaining portion of the gallery was subsequently demolished," he added.