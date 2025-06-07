Thane: Two Women Arrested for Running Sex Racket in Ulhasnagar; Three Victims Rescued

In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Thane Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrested two women for allegedly running a sex racket from a residential society in Ulhasnagar. The accused lured helpless and vulnerable women into prostitution from Hansdham Co-operative Housing Society in Krishna Nagar, Ulhasnagar-4. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap on June 5 and rescued three victimized women from their custody.

Following the operation, an FIR was registered against both accused at Vithalwadi Police Station (CR No. 1397/2025) under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita – including Section 143(1), 143(3), 3(5) – and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 under Sections 3, 4, and 5. The accused were taken into custody on the same day.

The successful rescue and arrest operation was led by Sr. PI Chetana Chaudhary of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Amar Singh Jadhav and ACP (Prevention) Vinay Ghorpade.

Further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the trafficking network.