Thane: VJTI to Audit Low-Cost Civic Works in Ambernath, Shoddy Contractors Under Scanner

In a significant move to crack down on poor-quality civic works done at unusually low costs, the Ambernath Municipal Council has initiated a third-party audit by the reputed VJTI institute of ten such projects completed at "below estimate" prices. This decision has rattled several contractors who, in a bid to win tenders, had quoted rates 20-30% lower than the estimated cost—raising serious concerns about the quality of the work delivered.



In recent years, the number of bidders for civic tenders in Ambernath has increased sharply, triggering intense competition. As a result, many contractors have begun quoting significantly lower rates—sometimes 30% below the estimated budget—to bag lucrative contracts. For example, if the municipality floats a ₹1 crore tender for concreting a road, as many as 8–10 contractors submit bids, with the lowest bidder often offering to do the job for just ₹70 lakh.

While this saves money for the municipality on paper, it raises an important question—can a ₹1 crore project maintain quality if completed for just ₹70 lakh?

To address these growing concerns, the Ambernath Municipal Council has decided to conduct a third-party audit of such low-cost works through VJTI, one of Maharashtra’s premier engineering institutes. Ten projects have already been sent to VJTI for inspection, and the findings are expected to reveal the true state of workmanship—separating the genuine from the substandard.

“If there has been any malpractice by the contractors, it will be exposed through the audit. In the future, no one will dare to compromise quality by quoting abnormally low rates, which will ultimately benefit the city,” said Umakant Gaikwad, Chief Officer of Ambernath Municipal Council.

The audit results are awaited with anticipation and could set a precedent for civic bodies across the region to demand accountability in budget-friendly public works.