Thane Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Richland Compound Complex in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday morning, May 12. According to the news agency PTI, the blaze engulfed the facility at Richland Compound in Bhiwandi. After receiving the distress call, fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot and engaged in firefighting and rescue operations.

A video shared on X shows huge flames in the sky, with clouds of black smoke visible from several kilometres. Currently, there is chaos and panic in the area.

Huge Flames Gulfs Warehouse in Thane

VIDEO | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire engulfs warehouse complex in Richland Compound, Bhiwandi. Fire fighting efforts are on.#MaharashtraNews



The blaze first erupted in five companies and later spread to one storage with mandap decorations. According to India TV news, approximately 22 warehouses were gutted in the fire, including a chemical warehouse, printing machines, electronic items, health-related protein food powders, cosmetic materials, clothes, shoes, mandap decoration items, and furniture.

According to the report, four fire tenders are currently at the spot to control the raging fire. Fire engines were rushed from Bhiwandi and Kalyan. More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 10, fire broke out in a plywood factory-cum-godown in Thane district resulted in serve injuries for firefighters. The blaze erupted at around 3.30 am on Saturday in the three-storey structure at Rahnal village in Bhiwandi.

The blaze spread due to the highly combustible plywood stored inside, and local fire teams, along with the disaster management cell, rushed to the scene after receiving the alert. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.