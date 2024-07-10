Thane Water Crisis: City Faces Water Shortage as Main Pipeline Undergoes Emergency Repairs

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area is experiencing a perfect storm of water supply issues, as a newly detected pipeline leak compounds existing challenges caused by recent heavy rainfall. Early this morning, a leak was discovered in the main water pipeline between Temghar and Majiwada, forcing the TMC to shut down the water distribution system. Emergency repairs are currently underway, with authorities hoping to restore supply by 5 PM today. However, residents are warned to expect irregular supply and low water pressure until Thursday, July 11th.

This latest setback follows Monday's announcement by the TMC regarding the impact of heavy rainfall in the Bhatsa dam area. The downpour has led to an accumulation of silt, garbage, and tree branches in the riverbed at both the TMC's Pipes pumping station and the STEM Authority's Shahad pumping station. This accumulation has significantly reduced pumping capacity and is hampering the water purification process.

The TMC is simultaneously tackling both issues. While emergency teams work on the pipeline leak, efforts are also underway to remove silt from pump strainers at both affected pumping stations. However, these combined challenges mean that water tanks in the municipal area cannot be filled to capacity.

As a result, the TMC has extended its earlier advisory. Citizens are now requested to prepare for inadequate and irregular water supply from July 9th through July 11th, 2024. The municipality is urging residents to use water sparingly and to cooperate during this period of reduced supply.

Meanwhile, many residential societies in Ghodbunder road are frequently facing water- cuts. "MP Naresh Mhaske visited Cosmos Regency in Waghbil a few days ago and people had complained to him about water and power cuts and yet, there is a power cut every single day," told Hiten Trivedi, a resident from Waghbil to LokmatTimes.com. Another Ghodbunder road resident told, "I live in Swastik Regalia, Waghbil Road. Every other day we're facing water cuts. There are already thousands on flats under construction and this addition will lead to Thane being next Bengaluru. There's no water, no roads, how this township will be sustained?"