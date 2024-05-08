Thane Water Crisis: Water Supply to Remain Shut for 8 Hours in Parts of Diva and Mumbra On May 9

The water supply will remain shut for eight hours from 10 AM to 6 PM on Thursday, May 9th, in areas of Diva including Shil, Kharadi, and Bholenath Nagar, as well as the area from Y-Junction to the Mumbra Fire Station in the Mumbra region.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will be disconnecting unauthorized pipeline connections from the 660mm diameter main water pipeline near the nullah opposite Bholenath Nagar Gate. Additionally, repair work will be carried out on the 350mm diameter valve on the water pipeline leading to the Kalyan Phata water tank. Due to these works, the water supply from MIDC's pipeline at Kalyan Phata will be disrupted during this eight-hour period on Thursday.

Also Read:- Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Persist at 34°C Amid High Humidity

After the repair work is completed, the affected areas will experience low water pressure for the next two days. Residents are advised to store sufficient water and avoid wastage, while cooperating with the Municipal Corporation during this period