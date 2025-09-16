Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Disruption on September 19; Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva Among Affected Areas

Thane residents will face a complete disruption in water supply on Friday, September 19, due to crucial repair and upgrade work on pipelines linked to the MIDC water system. According to officials, the shutdown is essential for maintenance activities at the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant, specifically targeting Barvi Gravity Mains 1, 2, and 3. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has confirmed that the work aims to strengthen the network for smoother and more reliable water distribution in the future. Authorities have urged citizens to remain prepared as the planned outage is unavoidable for carrying out these critical upgrades.

The shutdown will last for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on Thursday, September 18, and continuing until midnight on Friday, September 19. During this period, the water supply will be completely unavailable across several key areas of the city. The affected locations include Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, and the Majiwada-Manpada ward, particularly Kolseet Khalsa Gaon. However, officials clarified that Mumbra’s road numbers 26 and 31 will not be affected. Residents in impacted zones have been urged to store adequate water in advance to manage essential household needs until the services are restored.

Once the supply resumes, citizens may experience reduced water pressure for a day or two as the pipelines stabilize. The TMC has advised people to use water cautiously and adopt conservation practices during this period to avoid unnecessary shortages. As a health precaution, the civic body has also recommended boiling and filtering drinking water to prevent contamination-related issues. Residents have been asked to cooperate with the administration to ensure the maintenance work is completed smoothly, promising long-term improvements in Thane’s water supply infrastructure.