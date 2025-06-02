Thane Water Cut: Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar and Other Areas to Face 12-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 4 — Check Timings Here

Thane Water Cut News: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that water supply will be suspended in several parts of the city on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, for essential maintenance work at the Temghar Water Treatment Plant. According to TMC, the maintenance will include servicing of the high-pressure substation, control panel repairs and transformer oil filtration. The work is being done ahead of the monsoon season to ensure smooth water supply operations.

As a result, water supply will be completely shut for 12 hours from 9 AM to 9 PM in areas such as Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamjee, Siddhachal, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson and parts of Kalwa.

Water supply from the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority and other sources will continue in unaffected zones through adjusted distribution, the civic body said.

TMC has urged residents in affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully.