Thane Water Cut: Maintenance Work to Disrupt Supply in Several Areas on July 25

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued a notice informing residents about a scheduled water cut on Friday, July 25, 2025. This interruption in water supply will affect multiple parts of the city due to maintenance work being carried out by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd. The maintenance is essential to ensure uninterrupted and efficient service in the future. Authorities have advised citizens to make adequate arrangements in advance by storing enough water for daily use and exercising caution in consumption during the maintenance hours. The planned shutdown will help improve the water distribution system’s performance.

Water supply will be suspended entirely from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on Friday in several localities. Areas that will face disruption include Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Balkum, Kothari Compound, Waghbil, Dongri Pada, Bramhand, and nearby zones. Local residents are urged to plan ahead and conserve water wisely during the 12-hour period. In an update shared via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), TMC confirmed that the shutdown, initially intended for Tuesday, July 22, had been rescheduled. Citizens were advised of the change to avoid confusion and ensure sufficient time for preparation.

The revised date for the shutdown was necessitated by urgent repair work at the Jai Bhavani Nagar Pump House, which services areas under the Wagle and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar Ward Committees. As per the revised plan, water supply in those regions will be halted from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm on Friday, July 25. The STEM authority emphasized that the postponement was required to accommodate pressing maintenance needs and prevent long-term disruptions. TMC’s water supply department has once again appealed to citizens to cooperate by storing enough water in advance and practicing responsible usage throughout the day.