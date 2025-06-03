Thane Water Cut News: 12-Hour Supply Suspension on June 4 in These Areas for Maintenance Work

The Thane civic body announced a 12-hour water supply suspension in several areas due to repair and maintenance work at the water treatment plant. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously to avoid inconvenience. The TMC’s Temghar Water Treatment Plant will carry out essential pre-monsoon maintenance work. Repairs to the control panel and transformer oil filtration will take place on Wednesday, June 4. Due to these works, the water supply will be halted from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on that day. Residents are urged to use water cautiously during this period.

Water supply will be affected in areas including Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Rustomjee, Siddanchal, Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Jail Premises, Gandhi Nagar, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, and parts of Kalwa. Supply in these areas will be completely shut off for 12 hours. In other localities, water will be supplied in phases through the STEM authority. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has urged residents to take note of the shutdown and make necessary arrangements in advance.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar and Other Areas to Face 12-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 4 — Check Timings Here.

Water supply from other sources, such as Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM), will continue in unaffected areas with adjusted distribution (zoning). The TMC has also informed residents that water pressure may be low for 1-2 days after the supply resumes.