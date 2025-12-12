Thane Water Cut: Pipeline Damage Near Kalyan Phata Prompts 12-Hour Zonal Supply System Till December 15

Residents in Thane are set to experience a 50 per cent water cut over the next four days following a serious malfunction in a crucial pipeline that supplies water across the city. Officials reported that the 1000 mm diameter pipeline, which transports water from the Pise Dam to the Temghar Water Treatment Plant, developed a new fault near Kalyan Phata on Thursday (December 11) while Mahanagar Gas was carrying out ongoing work in the area. The sudden breakdown has disrupted the regular flow, significantly affecting the city’s distribution network and triggering immediate corrective action from authorities.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department has begun repair work on an urgent basis, but officials explained that the pipeline’s old age and its prestressed concrete structure make the restoration process more complicated and time-consuming. As a result, the repair timeline is expected to extend to at least four days. With the supply system already under strain, the civic body has imposed a 50 per cent water cut across all zones. To maintain fairness in distribution, authorities have introduced a zonal supply arrangement that will provide water for only 12 hours daily until December 15.

Residents have been advised to anticipate lower pressure and inconsistent supply throughout the repair period, as the civic administration works to stabilise the system. The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly, avoid wastage, and cooperate with officials to manage the temporary crisis effectively. Meanwhile, a similar disruption has been announced in the neighbouring city of Mumbai, adding to the region’s water-related challenges. Authorities emphasised that all measures being taken are essential for long-term reliability and system safety.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a 24-hour water cut in select areas on December 12 and 13 due to major pipeline connection work. According to the civic body, engineers will undertake large-scale operations in the K/East, H/East and G/North wards from 9 am on Friday, December 12, 2025, until 9 am on Saturday, December 13, 2025. During this period, water supply will be fully suspended in several locations, while portions of the K/East ward will receive only low-pressure supply. The BMC has urged residents to prepare for the temporary shutdown.

The civic body explained that the upcoming work involves linking several major water mains, including the 1800 mm Tansa West line, the 1200 mm water main, the 2400 mm Vaitarna main, and a 1500 mm pipeline in the G/North ward. Officials stated that this shutdown is essential to ensure long-term improvements and a smoother, more reliable water supply in the future. The BMC said the repairs and connections are part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s water distribution network and preventing future disruptions.