Thane Water Cut: Residents of Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and Nearby Areas to Face 24-Hour Supply Disruption on May 22

Residents of several areas in Thane, including Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and specific localities within the Wagle Estate ward such as Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar, as well as Kolshet villages near Majiwada, will experience a 24-hour water cut beginning 12 PM on Thursday, May 22, 2025. This planned disruption is due to critical maintenance and repair work being undertaken by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at its Jambhul Water Treatment Plant, which supplies a significant portion of the region’s water.

According to a statement issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the repair work is essential to ensure the long-term efficiency and safety of the water treatment infrastructure. The MIDC will be carrying out a comprehensive overhaul that includes cleaning, inspection, and the replacement of worn-out parts.

Affected Areas

The following areas will be impacted by the water cut:

Diva

Mumbra

Kalwa

Wagle Estate Ward: Including Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar

Kolshet villages near Majiwada

Appeal to Residents

In light of the disruption, the Thane Municipal Corporation has urged residents in affected areas to store sufficient water in advance. The TMC has also advised citizens to use water judiciously during this period. Water supply is expected to resume on Friday afternoon, but the civic body has cautioned that pressure will be low initially, and it may take a few hours for normal supply levels to be restored across all areas. The upgrades at the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant are part of a larger infrastructure push aimed at modernizing Thane’s aging water systems.