Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 12-Hour Supply Disruption From June 19; Check Affected Areas and Timings

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut in several parts of the Maharashtra district starting Thursday, June 19. The civic body is carrying out maintenance work at the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM). During the repair work, the areas which will be affected from 9 am on Thursday to 9 pm in the following areas: Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavali and Owale. During this period, the local authority will try to supply water by using its own resources. The water supply will be phased during the cut period to ensure partial availability across the affected areas.

The areas that were affected from 9 am on Friday to 9 pm are: Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa and Mumbra.

TMC advised residents to store enough water in advance and use it judicially. The water pressure may remain low for one or two days after the repairs are completed.

Meanwhile, the water level in the seven lakes of Mumbai, which supply drinking water to the financial capital, has been improved due to the early monsoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) listed the lakes that have sufficient drinking water on Tuesday as Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/kqjnic356S — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 17, 2025

These lakes are spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, with a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. These seven lakes contained a combined capacity of 1,41,511 million litres of useful water content, making 9.78% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, as per the official data at 6 am on Tuesday shared by BMC.