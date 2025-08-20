Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Disruption in Several Parts from August 21 to 22

Thanekar's will experience 24 hours water-supply disruption in several parts on August 21-22. The water supply is temporarily shut off for repair work on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (M.I.D.C.) water supply system. This shutdown is for necessary maintenance and repairs at the Jambhul Water Purification Centre.

This water supply cut will start from 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 21, 2025 to 12:00 noon on Friday, August 22, 2025. Therefore, citizens have been appealed to stock up on necessary water.

Affected Areas

Areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, including parts of Mumbra (zones 26 and 31), as well as all areas under the Kalwa Water Supply Committee, Rupadei Pada, Gakshinir No. 2, Nehrunagar, Manpada Prasadgamit, and Kolshet Khalcha Vad. Authorities informed that once supply will resume there may be low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days.

Meanwhile, Water supply in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Mulund will face an 18-hour disruption between Thursday and Friday as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ongoing work on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Officials stated that the interruption is linked to the construction of a bridge, which will serve as a key connector of the ambitious project. Ahead of piling activities for the bridge, the civic body plans to alter the alignment of a 1,200 mm water supply pipeline, which channels water from the reservoir to Mulund. The temporary suspension is necessary to ensure safe construction progress.

Also Read: Mumbai BEST Credit Society Election Results 2025: Shashank Rao’s Panel Sweeps 14 Seats; Check Winners List

Civic officials explained that water supply through the affected channel would remain cut off while the alignment shift is executed, as any direct work risked damaging the pipeline. They emphasized that the suspension would last for 18 hours, from 10 am on August 21 until 4 am on August 22. Officials further indicated that the diversion is being carried out to create space for the bridge, and without shifting the line, there was a high chance of a pipeline burst. Authorities added that while supply would be restored as scheduled, residents were advised to consume boiled water for two days afterward.