Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption From July 25; Check Timings and Affected Areas

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a water cut for several wards on Friday, July 25, due to repair and maintenance work by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd. The water supply will be cut off completely from 9 am to 9 p.m. The affected areas of TMC are Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Balkum, Bramhand, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Dongri Pada, Waghbil, and surrounding localities. Citizens are advised to use water judiciously and store extra water in advance, which can help during the cut-off time.

Earlier, TMC had scheduled maintenance work for Tuesday, July 22. Later, it was rescheduled to Friday, July 25. The reason for the shift is urgent repair work at the Jai Bhavani Nagar Pump House, which supplies water to the Wagle and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar Ward Committee areas.

The civic body explained why it has not cut the water supply on Tuesday in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): "Instead of Tuesday, there will be no water in some parts of Thane on Friday. Due to urgent repairs of the water pipeline in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area, there is a water cut. Additionally, if a shutdown is carried out by the STEM authority on Tuesday, there is a possibility of a water shortage," the TMC wrote in a post.

"Therefore, the STEM authority has announced that the shutdown for repairs, originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, will now take place on Friday, July 25. As per this revised schedule, water supply in some areas of the Thane Municipal Corporation will now remain closed from Friday, July 25, starting at 9:00 AM, until Saturday, July 26, at 9:00 AM, instead of Tuesday, July 22," TMC said further.

During the shutdown period, the TMC plans to provide its own water supply scheme and will gradually ensure a one-time water supply in Thane City. "In this regard, the water supply to places such as Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Balkum, Bramhand, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Dongri Pada, Waghbil, etc., will remain closed on Friday, 25/07/2025, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM," TMC added in a post.

The water supply will remain disrupted in Samatanagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Reti Bandar, Kalwa, and parts of Mumbra from Friday, July 25, 9:00 PM until Saturday, July 26, 9:00 AM.

The TMC said that work will be carried out to replace the water meter at the impure water pumping station in Shahad. The station's repair will stop water leakage from the pipeline. In addition, the Mahavitaran Company will carry out other necessary tasks.

The STEM authority's water supply will be shut off after July 26 until further notice. Due to this shutdown, there is a possibility that water will be provided at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply is fully restored. Therefore, citizens are requested to store water appropriately, informed TMC.