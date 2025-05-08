Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption on May 9; Check Complete List Of Affected Areas

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that water supply in some parts of the district will be affected on 9.According to a Thane civic body statement, the water supply will be affected for 24 hours in several areas of Thane during the midnight on Thursday, 8 May 2025, to midnight on Friday, 9 May 2025.

The water cut is due to important maintenance and repair work at the Jambhul Water Purification Plant, which is managed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), it said. The affected water supply line runs from Katai Naka to Thane district. TMC officials have assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to complete the repair work on time and restore the supply as early as possible.

Water supply will be affected in the following areas:

Diva and Mumbra (except some parts of Ward 26 and 31)

Parts of Wagle Ward including Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, and Nehrunagar

Kolse Khalsa Gaon area under the Manpada Ward