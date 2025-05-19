Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces Disruption In Supply On May 21 Due To Repair Work Of Purification Centre

A 12-hour water cut is scheduled for May 21 in Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamji, Siddhachal, Samata Nagar, Internity, Johnson, and certain areas of Kalwa, stated the Thane Municipal Corporation. Due to repairs being made to a high-pressure substation and a water purification centre in Pise Udanchan Kendra, there will be an interruption in the water supply in Thane. It is anticipated that the repair work will take around 12 hours. The water cut will begin on Wednesday, May 21, from 9 AM to 9 PM. The water supply would be totally cut off during this time in all the above-mentioned regions.

In view of pre-monsoon preparation, TMC will work on the following tasks:

Control panel repairs,

Transformer oil filtering in the high-pressure substation,

Work of the Temghar water purification centre.

Also Read: Thane Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl in Titwala; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

TMC officials say that TMC will carry out these actions in preparation for pre-monsoon maintenance. After the repair work is completed, the water supply pressure will be low for the next one to two days, said the local body officials. Residents in these locations have been urged by the TMC to cooperate throughout this restoration time and to save enough water beforehand.