Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces Water Supply Disruption on May 2-3; Check Timings and Affected Areas

Thane Water Cut News: Residents of Thane will face water supply disruptions on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, as the STEM Authority will temporarily stop supplying water to the Thane Municipal Corporation. According to the civic body, the shutdown will begin at 9 a.m. on May 2 and continue till 9 a.m. on May 3. To manage the situation, the municipal corporation has planned a one-time water supply during the disruption instead of a complete 24-hour shutdown. The decision has been taken to reduce inconvenience for residents.

On May 2, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., areas such as Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Balkum, Brahmand, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Dongripada, and Waghbil will not receive water.

From 9 p.m. on May 2 to 9 a.m. on May 3, supply will be disrupted in Samata Nagar, Rutu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa, and parts of Mumbra.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to use water carefully during this period.