Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces Water Supply Suspension in Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra on February 7; Check Details Here

Thane, Maharashtra (February 5, 2025): The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced on Wednesday that water supply will be disrupted in parts of Thane, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra, on Friday, February 7, 2025.

The disruption is due to urgent maintenance work on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) water supply pipeline. The water supply will be cut off from Thursday, February 6, at midnight and will remain unavailable until Friday, February 7, at midnight.

The repair work will focus on the pipeline from Katavi Naka to Mukund on the 12th Gravity Pipeline. Once the repairs are completed, water will be restored at a lower pressure for the next few hours.

The TMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it wisely during this period.