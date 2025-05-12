Thane: Water Supply Disrupted in Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra Due to MIDC Pipeline Burst

Water supply to Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra was completely halted on Monday morning after a major raw water pipeline at the Jambul Water Treatment Plant, managed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), burst. The damaged pipeline measures 1800 mm in diameter and is crucial to the supply system in the area.

MIDC has informed that repair work is currently underway and may take approximately 12 to 15 hours to complete. During this period, residents in the affected regions under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will not receive any water supply.

TMC has appealed to citizens for patience and cooperation until normal supply is restored post-repairs.