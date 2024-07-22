Thane Weather Update: City Faces Heavy Rainfall; Over 147 mm in 24 Hours, Weather-Related Incidents Surge

Thane continues to experience heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a generally cloudy sky and more rain for today. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 25°C.

According to the latest data from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and Traffic Management Cell (TMC), the city received a substantial 147.29 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours from 8:30 AM on July 21 to 8:30 AM on July 22. This brings the total rainfall since June 1 to 1741.17 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 1676.12 mm for the same period.

The heaviest downpour was recorded between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM on July 21, with 22.60 mm of rain in just one hour. Other significant spells included 15.75 mm between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM, and again between 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM the following morning.

The continuous rainfall has led to several weather-related incidents across the city. In the past 24 hours, authorities received 23 complaints, including: