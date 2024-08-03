Thane Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Cloudy Skies for Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for Thane today. Over the last 24 hours, from August 2 to August 3, the city experienced rainfall totaling 25.87 mm. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 3 (08:30 AM) has now reached 2280.46 mm, which is slightly below the 2411.19 mm recorded during the same period last year.

Today's high tide is forecasted to peak at 3.93 meters at 1:15 PM. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to take necessary precautions.

Also Read| Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Satara, Pune; Yellow for Mumbai and Thane Today

The recent heavy rains have resulted in multiple weather-related incidents throughout the city. In the past 24 hours, the RDMC-TMC has logged 14 complaints, which include two reports of fallen trees, four cases of trees in precarious conditions, and eight additional weather-related issues.