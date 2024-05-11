Thane Weather Update: Relief from Heatwave Expected with Rain or Thundershowers Forecasted for May 12

Residents of Thane can anticipate a sunny day ahead, with the mercury ranging from a low of 28 degrees Celsius to a high of 36 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there's promising news for those seeking relief from the recent heatwave as rain showers are forecasted to grace the region beginning tomorrow, Sunday, May 12th.

As per the IMD forecast, rain or thundershowers are poised to occur during the afternoon or evening hours on May 12th and 13th, specifically on Sunday and Monday. These anticipated showers are anticipated to offer a temporary reprieve from the scorching heat. Looking ahead, the following two days, May 14th and 15th, are expected to feature partly cloudy skies.

Offering a brief respite from the heat, the maximum temperature is expected to dip to 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 13th. However, it will rise again to 37 degrees Celsius on May 15th and 16th. Whereas, the minimum temperatures throughout the coming week are expected to hover around a more comfortable 26-28 degrees Celsius.

