Thane Woman Arrested for Extorting Crores from Maharashtra Police Officers in Honey Trap Scheme

A woman from Thane has been arrested for running an elaborate honey trap operation, where she allegedly extorted crores of rupees from senior police officers and government employees across Maharashtra. At least two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) in Thane recently filed extortion and blackmail cases against her, after she allegedly demanded Rs 40 lakh each from them following false rape allegations. The accused woman, who would pose as a needy woman police constable or homeguard, allegedly targeted multiple IPS officers, Excise Superintendents, GST officials, civic body officers, school principals and others using similar tactics of seduction, blackmail and false accusations to extort large sums of money.



The women planned her moves meticulously planned her move and once trust was built she would secretly record compromising footage of the victims—either through hidden cameras or screen recordings—during their interactions. Her victims wasn’t confined to just one city. Police investigations show that the woman’s operations spanned across several major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik involving several high-profile figures falling prey to her plans. In n one of the cases, the woman allegedly invited an IPS officer to a hotel room for help, only to secretly record him. In another shocking case, the wife of a senior officer had to pay money to prevent her husband from being falsely accused of rape.





This is not the first time the woman has been caught in such activities. She was previously arrested in 2016 for attempting to extort money while impersonating a crime branch officer in Thane. Despite serving time for that crime, she resumed her illicit activities after her release. While a lower court had initially rejected the woman's bail application, she obtained temporary relief from the Bombay High Court. Police officials indicate that several other cases are currently under investigation