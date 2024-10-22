Thane: Woman Dies After Falling From Crowded Local Train Between Ambernath and Badlapur Stations

A woman died after falling from a local train between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. The deceased has been identified as Rutuja Ganesh Jangam, a resident of Karjat.

Jangam, who worked for a private travel company in Thane, was returning to Karjat from Thane when the incident occurred. Due to overcrowding at Ambernath station, she got off the train and tried to reboard. However, she was unable to get inside due to the crowd and was left standing at the door. When the train started, she lost her balance and fell just a short distance from the platform.

Railway police rushed to the spot and took her to Ulhasnagar Government Central Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police are investigating the incident.