Thane: Woman Falls Into Open Manhole During Election Campaign in Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A woman campaigning for some state political party in the Amernath area of Thane district in Maharashtra fell into the open Manhole on Sunday evening, November 10. The incident occurred in the Amernath area at around 7.30 on Sunday evening when a woman walking with several other women slipped into an open gutter.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, including on X. In the 57-second clip, women in sarees are seen walking down a lane when one woman suddenly falls into an open manhole she didn’t notice. Seeing this, other women rush to rescue her and pull her out of the gutter. She can then be seen limping and sitting on the ground due to her injuries.

Woman Falls Into Manhole in Ambernath

Shocking moment in Ambernath as a woman falls into an open manhole during election campaigning. Authorities urged to address public safety.#LokmatTimes#Ambernath#OpenManhole#ElectionCampaign#CCTVFootagepic.twitter.com/Fcuwap51XZ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) November 11, 2024

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on November 20, and the votes will be counted, and the result will be announced on November 23. The political campaign in the state is on the hit as leaders of both Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Aji Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena UBT, are performing rallies across the state.