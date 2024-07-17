Thane: Woman Falls to Death From Third Floor of Building in Dombivali; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

A woman died after falling from the third floor of a building in Thane's Dombivali while joking around with her friends. According to an NDTV report, the incident took place at the Globe State Building, a residential building in Dombivali near Maharashtra's Thane district.

The investigation revealed that she was having fun with her friends on the third floor of the building on Tuesday (July 16) afternoon when one of her friends, named Bunty, put his hand near her shoulder. The woman, who was sitting on the edge of the wall, lost her balance and fell off.

CCTV Video of the Accident

DOMBIVALI :=| A woman lost her life while having fun with friends in Dombivli, Maharashtra. In fact, this woman was sitting sideways on the third floor of a building. At the same time, her colleague's hand touched her, causing the woman to lose her balance and fall down. This led… pic.twitter.com/wqmRhBAxFj — Bavachan Varghese (@mumbaislifeline) July 17, 2024

A shocking CCTV video shows that Bunty also lost his balance and was about to fall with her, but he caught the wall and narrowly escaped. The victim has been identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram. After receiving the information, the Manapada Police reached the spot, registered an accidental death case, and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Constable on EVM Duty Commits Suicide, Alleges Blackmail by Girlfriend in Heartbreaking Video.

The body of Nagina Devi has been sent for post-mortem examination. The woman lived with her husband, Manish Kumar, in the Pisvali area of Dombivli East and had a son and a daughter. Nagina Devi, known to her acquaintances as Gudiya Devi, worked as a janitor in the building.