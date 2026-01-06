Thane: Woman Falls Victim to Digital Arrest Scam, Loses Over Rs 46 Lakh

Thane: In an significant fraud case a 51-year-old woman lost Rs 46.40 lakh in and digital arrest. Fraudster posed as telecom officials and police and lotted money by threatening victim including fake court proceedings. Crime occurred during November 13, 2025 , the scammers induced the complainant to transfer Rs 46.40 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts in two online transactions.

The complainant realised she had been duped when the scammers stopped responding to her calls on November 25. She then reported the crime to the police, who registered a case under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

In Separate incident a Digital arrest cases are seen at rise in Mumbai and its suburbs. In yet another digital arrest scam elderly man got cheated for Rs 23.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Kalyan police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Assistant Inspector Vinod Patil of Mahatma Phule police station said.

Elderly man said that accused connected with victim via WhatsApp video calls and claimed that his bank transactions were suspicious and linked to alleged irregularities. According to PTI officer said, The fraudsters told him that he could be placed under digital arrest, but assured him that they would help him avoid legal action if he cooperated.