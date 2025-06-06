Thane: Woman Throws Hot Oil on Husband in Kalyan During Domestic Dispute

A 48-year-old man was seriously injured after his wife threw hot oil on him during a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Kalyan, Thane district of Maharashtra, during a heated argument between the husband, who is also an autorickshaw driver, and his wife in the early hours of Wednesday, June 5.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2.30 am on Wednesday at the couple’s home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area. The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh’s wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR, reported the news agency PTI.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said. “We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.