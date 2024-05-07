Thane's Rehaan Singh Tops ICSE Class 12 Exams Nationwide with 99.75% Marks

Rehaan Singh, a humanities student at Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane, secured the national top spot in the Indian School Certificate (ICSE) Class 12 exams with a score of 99.75%. Singh, who aspires to join the Indian Foreign Service through the UPSC civil service exam, said he was "still overwhelmed" by the results.

"My parents are thrilled too," he told LokmatTimes.com. "I aimed for a good score but never expected to top the nation!"

Singh plans to pursue further studies at Delhi University. is father, Prasun Singh, is the chief ethics officer at HDFC Bank. His mother, Anita Singh, is a homemaker. Rehaan is an only child and prepared for his exams through self-study, without enrolling in tuition classes.

Singh achieved near-perfect scores, earning 100 in English, political science, and psychology. He also received a 99 in sociology and a 96 in economics, demonstrating consistency across subjects. Attributing his success to his parents, teachers, and his own dedication, Singh advised, "Consistency is key. While I studied for two years, the quality of my studies mattered more than the quantity." An enthusiast of literature, Singh enjoys reading about geopolitics and history, and even writes poetry.