Thief dressed as delivery boy loots items worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane

In a shocking incident, a thief disguised as a delivery boy broke into a house in Thane. The incident took place in broad daylight at a house complex in Pachpakhadi. With a mobile phone, money, diamonds and gold jewelry, the delivery boy ran away. Footage of the fleeing thief has been captured on CCTV and police are searching for the thief. The thief went to Hiren Shah's house pretending to be a delivery boy dressed as a reputed home delivery boy. At that time, his wife was at home along with his son.

He opened the door as the bell rang and told the thief that we had not placed any online orders. But the thief asked him for water. As soon as the boy went to fetch water from the house, the thief broke into their house. He closed the door and started threatening them. Seeing the thief, the boy took a knife in his hand and resisted, but the thief stabbed him in the neck and threatened to kill Shah's wife. His wife, who was devastated by the sudden incident, handed over the gold and silver jewelery, diamond jewelery, some cash and a mobile phone to the thief.

A huge mental shock to the family

The incident has come as a huge shock to Hiren Shah's wife and his son. Police are investigating the matter. However, the investigation so far has concluded that there is another accomplice with this thief. Since there are CCTVs everywhere in the society, this thief did not deliberately remove his face mask and hat. So his face is not visible. This has created a very big patch. The incident is very serious and has created an atmosphere of terror. Such an incident could also cast doubt on honest delivery boys. So if you want to avoid such incidents, you also need to e very aware.