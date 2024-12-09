TMC Commissioner Sets One-Month Deadline to Resolve High-Voltage Power Line Issue Near New Thane-Mulund Railway Station

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed officials to resolve the high-voltage power line issue near the upcoming Thane-Mulund railway station within a month, ensuring the progress of the ambitious project remains uninterrupted.

The new railway station, being constructed near the Regional Mental Hospital under the Thane Smart City initiative, includes tasks like track laying and station building by Indian Railways, while decks and ramps outside the operational area are being developed by Smart City authorities. Commissioner Rao recently conducted an on-site review, accompanied by Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, Deputy City Engineer Sudhir Gaikwad, Executive Engineer Dhananjay Mode, and representatives from MSEDCL.

During the inspection, Rao assessed various aspects of the project. Highlighting the obstruction posed by the high-voltage power line running through the Central Railway corridor, he directed MSEDCL officials to implement temporary measures by December 15 and devise a permanent solution within a month. Rao also suggested that the power line's tower be dismantled and the cable rerouted underground through a coordinated effort by the Railways, Municipal Corporation, and MSEDCL.

Additionally, the commissioner emphasized the urgent rehabilitation of affected slum dwellers due to the railway station's construction. He reviewed the progress of access roads, bridges, and other related infrastructure during his visit.

Key Details About the New Suburban Railway Station