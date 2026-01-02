TMC Election 2026: Big Boost for Eknath Shinde in Thane as Five Shiv Sena Councillors Win Unopposed

The Thane Municipal Corporation elections have gathered significant momentum, with today being the final day for withdrawal of nominations. Political activity has intensified across the city as parties make last-minute moves. Following Kalyan-Dombivli, candidates from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have also secured unopposed victories in Thane. Jayshree Ravindra Phatak from Ward 18-B and Sukhada Sanjay More from Ward 18-C have both been elected unopposed. Thackeray faction candidate Sneha Nagare withdrew from the race today, paving the way for Phatak’s uncontested win.

So far, a total of five Shiv Sena councillors in Thane have been elected unopposed. In Ward 18-C, Shinde Sena candidate Sukhada More was declared elected unopposed after Congress candidate Vaishali Pawar withdrew her nomination and MNS candidate Prachi Ghadge’s nomination was rejected as invalid. Similarly, in Ward 17-A, Shinde Sena candidate Ekta Bhoir won unopposed, as no major party fielded a candidate against her and all independent candidates withdrew.

Meanwhile, signs of rebellion have emerged in Bhandup. Former MNS corporator and Maharashtra vice-president Anisha Majgaonkar, who entered the fray as an independent, is reportedly unreachable. With today being the last date for withdrawals, candidates from opposition parties are said to be keeping a low profile to avoid last-minute political manoeuvres. Adding to the tension, an independent candidate has filed a nomination from Ward 114 against Rajol Patil, daughter of Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Patil, further heating up the contest.