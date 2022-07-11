Tourism stopped in 'Ashoka' due to restrictions

Thane - Despite being known as water scarcity, Shahapur taluka has a reputation of supplying water in Mumbai. During the monsoon season, many places in the taluka are full of natural beauty and Ashoka Falls near Vihigaon near Kasara is currently a tourist attraction. A few years back, a song for the movie Ashoka was filmed on the waterfall starring actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor. From then on, the waterfall came to be known as 'Ashoka Falls'.

This waterfall of Vihigaon can be reached from Jawahar Phata before Kasara Ghat on Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The waterfall can be reached by jeep, rickshaw or ST at Kasara station of Central Railway. This place is being maintained by the forest department and the tourists are taken care of and guided by the forest management committee.

Due to this waterfall, the tribals in the area get employment for four months. Home meals are also arranged by the villagers here. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals are also available on the stove when meals are ordered. But now that the Collector has issued a restraining order, the villagers here are now worried. Because of the ban, tourism here has come to a standstill.